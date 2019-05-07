Lineup for new Hampstead summer concert series announced

HAMPSTEAD, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — The first of three summer concerts in Hampstead Kiwanis Park will kick off on May 31 with Eaglewing, an Eagles tribute band.

The Hampstead Alive After Five concert will feature Lane’s Ferry Food Truck and Coastal Ice Cream.

“We urge concert-goers to come early to purchase dinner from our local food truck vendors,” said Zachary White, Pender County Parks and Recreation supervisor.

“Friday night summer concerts are something that many Pender County residents have expressed interest in,” said White.

Also scheduled are British Invaders, a Beatles, Rolling Stones, and the Who, cover band on June 21, followed by Randy Knight and Parrot Party, a Jimmy Buffett tribute cover, on July 19.

The Hampstead Alive After Five Concerts will be hosted at Hampstead Kiwanis Park, 586 Sloop Point Loop Rd, Hampstead.

All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Alcohol and pets are prohibited.

For more information, contact Pender County Parks and Recreation at (910) 259-1330.