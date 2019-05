WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can sample some of the best craft beers in the area, and raise money to make a sick child’s wish come true at this week’s Wishes at Waterman’s Celebrity Bartending event to benefit Make-A-Wish.

Waterman’s Brewing is located at 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington.

WWAY’s Donna Gregory sat down with event organizers Barbara Pugh and Richard Lytle to learn all about the event.