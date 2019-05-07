New Hanover Schools hourly employees won’t get paid for five days

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bus drivers are a vital part of the public school system and those who work in New Hanover County recently found out they would not be paid for the last week of school.

After Hurricane Florence, the school system paid employees for 17 days missed.

In November, the school board voted to recover five of those days at the end of the year, meaning employees had been overpaid.

Hourly employees will not be paid for those days unless they use leave time to receive pay while still working those days.

Lavonda Williams has been driving a bus for 24 years and been with the county for eight.

“It’s just a hardship on a lot of the single parents at this time that counts on that last paycheck to get them through summer months,” Williams said.

Williams says she wasn’t told until April 25 that she wouldn’t be paid for the make-up days.

“Some people say they’re not even coming the last week of school,” Williams said. “But everybody wants to be there with their children the last week of school, no one wants to stay out. You want to come, but you think about, ‘Well I’m here, I’m not getting paid for it.'”

She says she was told that missing those days would cause her pay to be docked next year.

She also says buses and bus routes are based on attendance, meaning missing those days could mean the difference between having a bus with air conditioning and potentially losing her kids.

“Last year, I had a very good bus, but I was out because my mother passed away,” Williams said. “So therefore I went from slot six to slot 32.”

Bus drivers have been given the option to use leave time to receive pay for those days, but they will still have to work.

Williams says many drivers don’t have that leave time left this late in the year.

In a statement to WWAY, representatives of New Hanover County schools said in part, “unfortunately, the information about the approved make-up days was not communicated to NHCS bus drivers in a timely manner.”

Before the school board meeting began Tuesday, WWAY asked Superintendent Tim Markley if he could explain how this fell through the cracks. He refused.