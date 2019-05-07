Pender Co. mosquito program earns award

BURGAW, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — Pender County Health Department was presented the Outstanding Public Health Award by the Eastern District North Carolina Public Health Association on May 1.

The Pender County Health Department was honored for their Mosquito Control Program and the department’s quick response following Hurricane Florence.

“The Eastern District is comprised of 55 counties, so this award by our peers means a lot to our staff,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County health and human services director.

The Awards Committee of the association said the honor was presented to Pender County’s health department’s mosquito program because it was considered “creative, innovative, efficient, and effective.”

“We continue to take pride in the services provided by our health and human services department,” said Randell Woodruff, Pender County manager.