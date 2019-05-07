Pender County finishes tax revaluation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Property owners in Pender County will soon start seeing new tax bills in their mailbox as the county has finished the state mandated reassessment of property.

“Pender County is comprised of almost 50,000 parcels,” Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff said in a news release. “The goal of the tax assessor’s office is to set evaluations of all properties at a fair market value.”

According to the release, the assessor’s office does not determine the amount of taxes collected. The assessor’s primary responsibility is to find the market value of a property, so that residents pay only their fair share of the taxes.

The amount of tax residents pay is determined by a tax rate applied to each property’s assessed value. The tax rate is determined by all the taxing agencies, including city and or county, fire districts and others.

“If a resident can’t sell the property for the new reevaluation rate, residents have the right to appeal,” Woodruff said. “Residents with significant damage from Hurricane Florence may also appeal.”

You can find an online appeals document on the county’s website PenderCountyNC.gov.

Supporting documents, such as recent property appraisals by a mortgage company or documentation of present storm damage, should also be included with the appeal, the county says.

The county says during the last two reevaluations, the tax rate went down.

Pender County undergoes a tax reevaluation every eight years. Some counties perform reevaluations every four years.

For more information regarding property reevaluation, call the Pender County Tax Assessor office at (910) 259-1221.