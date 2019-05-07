Pet Pals: 5-year-old Alaskan Malamute looking for a home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a smart, strong-willed and independent dog looking for a name and a family.

Shelter staff say he likes being in charge, taking control and being his own boss. But that he will listen to a companion that is willing to take charge and the leader of my pack.

Meet and greet is required due to him being dominant with other dogs.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.