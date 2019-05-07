Problems foam over at inaugural Untappd Beer Fest

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Severe weather forced people off the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday afternoon and packed into the concourse during the inaugural Untappd Beer Festival.

Mother Nature was only one of many issues attendees said plagued the event.

The organizers extended the festival by an hour to make up for it, but some complained about a lack of organization and communication.

Many went to social media to voice their distaste for how the festival was handled.

“It was just an absolute mess,” one attendee said.

The sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 people was overshadowed by a steady stream of complaints on social media platforms.

“But getting beer was crazy,” the festivalgoer said. “I was at the 50-yard line just to get a beer that was in the end zone.”

Some guests said vendors just weren’t prepared and many said the souvenir cup broke before getting their first beer.

“We were expecting an actual mug of some sort to hold beer, and they gave us a plastic shot glass,” he said. “In a matter of seconds, it broke.”

A statement and update from our team on #UntappdBeerFestival pic.twitter.com/DZsaUbF4bp — Untappd (@untappd) May 5, 2019

