Teen wanted for murder surrenders in New York

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teenager wanted for murder in New York, who was believed possibly to be in New Hanover County, has turned himself in to investigators.

Police in New York believe Jamir Thompson, 15, shot and killed an 18-year-old woman in Yonkers, NY, last month.

Our New York affiliate WABC reports Marilyn Cotto Montanez had been walking with her 9-year-old sister to get pizza when she was shot. Police say she was not the target.

WABC reports Thompson turned himself in to police in Yonkers around 12:30 a.m. The eighth grader will be charged as an adult with second-degree murder. Police say he is known to them, but they would not discuss his violent criminal history due to the fact that he’s a minor.

Last week investigators said Thompson may have been in the Wilmington area.

Thompson reportedly has a history of crimes using firearms and knives.

Two weeks ago Thompson posted to Facebook “Stop shooting with your eyes closed – innocent people are getting hurt.”