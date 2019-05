HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Something spotted in Brunswick County Monday that wasn’t quite in its natural habitat has neighbors talking.

People in Holden Beach are concerned about a large cat wandering around.

Dorothy O’Brien Senay said she saw the animal in the 300 block of Sand Dune Lane.

WWAY did reach out to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office who says they did not have any reports of bobcat sightings.

