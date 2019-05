Cape Fear Playoff Round-up (May 7, 2019)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– There were over 30 teams in action on Tuesday night in the Cape Fear as the spring sports playoffs began. The next round of the state tournament will take place on Friday night. Below are the final scores from around the area on Tuesday.

CLASS 2A-BASEBALL

First Flight 2, East Bladen 12

Goldsboro 1, Whiteville 11

South Columbus 2 , Washington 5

CLASS 3A-BASEBALL

Union Pines 0 , New Hanover 9

Eastern Wayne 8 , West Brunswick 1

Topsail 1 , Terry Sanford 5

South Brunswick 4 , Southern Lee 10

Grace Christian 10 , Coastal Christian Academy 6

CLASS 4A-BASEBALL

Rolesville 1 , Ashley 2

Hoggard 2 , Garner Magnet 3

CLASS 2A-SOFTBALL

Vance County 1, Whiteville 2

South Columbus 14 , Carrboro 0

West Bladen 1 , Washington 15

CLASS 3A-SOFTBALL

Person 1 , West Brunswick 0

North Brunswick 0 , Topsail 2

CLASS 4A-SOFTBALL

Overhills 0 , Laney 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Topsail 15 , East Chapel Hill 16

Apex 13 , Hoggard 14

BOYS LACROSSE

New Hanover 17 , J.H Rose 14

Orange 7 , Topsail 12

Middle Creek 15 , Hoggard 2

CLASS 1A-GIRLS SOCCER

East Columbus 0 , Bishop McGuinness 9

CLASS 2A-GIRLS SOCCER

East Davidson 1 , East Bladen 2

Southwest Onslow 4, Whiteville 2

South Columbus 0 , Clinton 9

CLASS 3A-GIRLS SOCCER

North Brunswick 0 , New Hanover 1

West Brunswick 0 , Union Pines 8

Topsail 0 , D.H Conley 5

CLASS 4A-GIRLS SOCCER|

Apex 3 , Ashley 2

Grace Christian 0 , Cape Fear Academy 4