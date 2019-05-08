Deputies: Brunswick man attacks brother, neighbor with machete

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Winnabow man is in jail after deputies say he assaulted his brother and a neighbor with a machete Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, 43-year-old Christopher Porter was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Davis Street in Winnabow.

Barry Porter, 32, and Jeffery Struckman, 42, were injured in the attack, according to the warrant.

Christopher is in jail under a $60,000 secured bond.