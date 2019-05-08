Law enforcement honors fallen officers in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family, friends, and law enforcement officers gathered Wednesday to remember officers from around the Wilmington area who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Wilmington Police Department Chief Ralph Evangelous says the day was for the community to say thank you to our fallen law enforcement officers and remember all the good things they did for the community.

Officials from the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and state Highway Patrol gathered for a memorial to honor the fallen officers.

The names of at least a dozen fallen officers were read and honored with a rose.

Evangelous says despite all of the violence, today is a way to say thank you.

“We can’t forget because if we forget, then it’s all forgotten,” Evangelous said. “The community has got to always remember the sacrifice they made. I know that the majority of our community around this entire country appreciate the work that the men and women do everyday. Unfortunately sometimes, all we hear is the negatives, but by far, the vast majority of the population support the efforts that these men and women do everyday and I’m proud of it.”

Evangelous says they join a national movement every May to recognize the sacrifices these fallen officers made.

Family members of the fallen officers were also invited to the memorial. Evangelous adds at least a dozen officers from all three agencies were honored.