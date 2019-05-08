Lifeguards respond to multiple rip current rescues along area beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean rescue crews have been busy the last few days as multiple rip current rescues have been reported along New Hanover County beaches.

WWAY captured a water rescue live as it happened near the Atlantic Towers in Carolina Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Carolina Beach Fire Department tells us a woman was caught in a rip current while boogie-boarding.

Several bystanders tried to rescue her before firefighters arrived and put a jet ski in the water. Those bystanders were pulled out of the water unharmed as was the victim caught in the current.

WWAY is talking to fire officials about how dangerous rip currents are, especially now before lifeguards take to the stands along area beaches.

We’ll have more on WWAY News at 6 p.m.