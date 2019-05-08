Man arrested following high-speed crash in Pender County

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of driving 100 miles per hour and crashing into two cars in Burgaw Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy passed a speeding car heading north on U.S. 117 just before 3 p.m., but before the deputy could turn around and catch up to the driver, the driver hit a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 117 and NC 53.

According to deputies, the driver, 34-year-old Matthew Adam Lancaster, didn’t stop, then hit another vehicle a couple hundred feet down the road near the entrance to Hardees. At that point, the driver’s car went airborne, rolled, then caught on fire.

The drivers of the two cars and Lancaster were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for the treatment.

Upon being released from the hospital, deputies say Lancaster was taken into custody and arrested on charges that are unrelated to the crash.

He is charged with possession of firearm by felon, reckless driving to endanger, resist/delay/obstruct public officers, among other charges.

Lancaster is currently in the New Hanover County jail under a $31,000 secured bond.