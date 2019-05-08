Man charged with shoplifting from Home Depot in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing charges for reportedly trying to return items to a store that he didn’t purchase.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the Home Depot on Carolina Beach Road in Monkey Junction Tuesday night.

Deputies say 18-year-old Antoine Kahem Anderson put a LG window unit AC and a Dewalt knife in his shopping cart and then tried to return both items at the service desk.

He was caught on surveillance video.

Anderson is facing one felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense and two misdemeanor charges for shoplifting and possession of stolen goods.