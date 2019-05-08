Mayor’s son enters plea in child pornography case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The son of Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure is out of jail after entering into a plea agreement over child pornography.

Justin Brochure pleaded to 62 counts in all, which include 31 counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 31 counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges are related to sending/receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Minnicozzi said Brochure received three consecutive 25-90 month suspended sentences.

Brochure will remain on supervised probation for five years. He must also remain on the NC Sex Offender Registry for a period of 30 years.

Minnicozzi said Brochure must also enroll in and successfully complete Sex Offender Treatment Court in Brunswick County.

Brochure was originally arrested in July during a joint investigation between Oak Island Police and Homeland Security. Homeland Security referred the case back to Oak Island, because the case did not reach the federal level for prosecution.

Search warrants revealed pictures and photos of child pornography were found on Brochure’s electronic devices.

Brochure did not have a prior record before these charges.