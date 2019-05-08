Missing: Leland man last seen walking toward NC 133

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police department is looking for a man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has reportedly not been taking his medication.

Joshua Roscoe, 22, was reported missing on Tuesday. Police say Roscoe was last seen walking from his him toward NC 133 at around 11:00 a.m.

He was wearing a black, red and white long sleeve plaid shirt, long khaki pants, black sneakers, and had a camouflage backpack in his possession when he left his home.

He is known to frequent downtown Wilmington, Cape Fear Games on Oleander Drive, and Independence Mall near the JC Penny store.

He’s 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where he is contact Det. Jonathan Berry of the Leland Police Department at (910) 332-5003.