Lack of support threatens Fort Fisher Aquarium expansion

NEW HANOVER COUNTY , NC (WWAY) — A proposed bill to fund the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher expansion is under discussion, but still has to swim upstream before it is approved for the budget.

Representative Ted Davis filed the bill which would give the aquarium $10 million to fund its expansion project.

Davis says request for funding was not addressed in the House budget, but he says things are not dead in the water yet.

Davis says the budget bill has moved to the Senate for discussion.

“I am talking with some Senate members now about trying to get that $10 million put in the budget at the Senate,” Davis said. “Then when it’s brought back over to the House for consideration, during those budget discussions, I will certainly be a spokesman on behalf of the House to add that to the House budget.”

Davis says if the funding is approved, it would cover around half of the funding for aquarium’s expansion.