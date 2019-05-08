Researchers: 14 is the average age NC teens drink for the first time

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Underage drinking is not a new problem, but it’s one we can’t ignore.

“We can change the culture of underage drinking in North Carolina,” said Jim Van Hecke, Deputy Director of the ABC Commission.

On Wednesday, Talk It Out North Carolina hosted a conference with dozens of treatment providers, community leaders and educators, urging them to start the conversation.

“We’re encouraging parents and adults to engage in conversation with youth and help them to understand the dangers of underage drinking,” said Kurtis Taylor with the Alcohol Drug Counsel of North Carolina.

Researchers found that the average child in North Carolina will try alcohol for the first time at the age of 14, and experts said that’s not surprising.

