Shallotte man pleads guilty in revenge porn case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and taking nude photos of her is going to prison.

Juan Roberto Cruz pleaded guilty to 2nd degree forcible sex offense on Tuesday, according to Assistant District Attorney Jason Minnicozzi.

Cruz was arrested in April of 2018. Nude photos of the victim were taken in her bedroom without her consent. After taking nude photos, Cruz shared those images with others through text messages and on Facebook.

Cruz was originally charged with disclosure of private images, which is considered revenge porn under a North Carolina law that went into effect in 2015.

Cruz was sentenced to between four and ten years in prison.