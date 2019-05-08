Southport to host ‘Sunset on the River Concert’ Friday night

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a nice, relaxing way to end the workweek and kick off your weekend, you might want to consider going to Southport this Friday night.

The Friends of the NC Maritime Museum at Southport will host its ‘Sunset on the River Concert’ featuring a local group, Mike’s Garage Band, which plays a variety of hit songs from the 1960’s and 70’s.

The concert will be on the Garrison Lawn at Ft. Johnson in downtown Southport. Admission is free.

A number of items and baskets will be raffled including a trunk of alcohol, a trunk of wine, a basket containing Lower Cape Fear Treasures consisting of donations from local restaurants/vendors, and tickets for upcoming shows at Thalian Hall. Proceeds will be used to support the Museum’s educational outreach efforts.

“We go out to school districts as far as Pender and Robeson counties, we have school groups that come in, we have summer classes for children, classes for adults and there are three permanent staff members,” said NC Maritime Museum Manager Lori Sanderlin.

The Friends of the Maritime Museum at Southport raises money to maintain the facility and to expand programs and resources.

“When you volunteer for an organization like the museum, you don’t do it for the institution you do it for the people, we do it for the staff members, we do it for the community that comes and visits,” said longtime Friends of the Maritime Museum at Southport Volunteer Jim Carey.

The concert gets underway Friday, May 10, from 5 – 8 p.m. If you’re going, be sure to bring a lawn chair, picnic basket and dancing shoes for a fun evening.

A few local restaurants will also be offering special ‘To Go Dinners’ including Moore Street Market which is right around the corner. The Museum’s website will have the list of all participating.

The Maritime Museum, located at 204 E. Moore Street in Southport is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 am – 5 pm. You can find more information by visiting www.NCMaritimeMuseumSouthport.com.