COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville is implementing some new rules that will impact smokers.

According to a news release, Whiteville has adopted a new ordinance which prohibits tobacco use and smoking of any kind in any city buildings, parks, or on city-owned vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Whiteville is hoping to enhance the health of their citizens by getting rid of secondhand smoke.

There will be no designated smoking areas on city-owned properties.