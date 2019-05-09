Big second half leads Coastal Christian soccer past Cape Fear Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Christian girls soccer used four second half goals on Thursday afternoon to beat Cape Fear Academy 6-3 in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jaedan Earle led the Centurions offensively in the win with two goals, five different players assisted on the six goals. Cape Fear Academy was led by Anne Frances Frazier with two goals.

Betsy Wheeler picked up the win in goal for Coastal Christian with 10 saves. Coastal Christian will play Hickory Grove Christian Friday night on the road in the 3rd round of the playoffs.