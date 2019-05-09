Five Laney Buccaneers sign to continue their athletic careers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The tradition of high school athletes moving onto the next level at Laney High continued on Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers had five student-athletes sign their national letters of intent. Below, is the list of the student athletes that signed on Wednesday at Laney High School.

Patrick Shields- UNCW Track & Field

Sabine Felix- Chowan Women’s Soccer

Lina Vasquez- Cape Fear Community College Women’s Soccer

Sherod Sidbury- Brunswick Community College Men’s Basketball

Emmanuel Thompson- Belmont Abbey Track & Field

- Advertisement -

The Buccaneers still have three spring sports teams left alive competing for a title in the Class 4A State Playoffs. The next round of the state tournaments will be held on Friday evening.