Man convicted of kidnapping and assaulting woman on vacation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A New Hanover County jury found 30-year-old Kevin Lamont Whiting guilty of first degree kidnapping and assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office. Whiting was acquitted of attempted first degree forcible rape.

In December 2017, a woman visiting from out of state left her downtown hotel for an early morning walk near the marina. District Attorney Ben David says Whiting followed her, then proceeded to beat, strangle to unconsciousness, and drag the victim to a nearby field. A witness saw the bloodied victim and the Whiting near the marina and called 911 on her behalf.

- Advertisement -

According to the press release, when the victim regained consciousness she talked Whiting into letting her go back to her hotel, where the hotel staff helped contact law enforcement.

Wilmington Police Responded to the incident and immediately started questioning individuals along the Riverwalk. Using the description provided by the victim, the officer connected Whiting to the offense. The victim correctly identified Whiting as the assailant after seeing his picture in a photo lineup.

Law enforcement says the victim sustained physical injuries to her temple, nose, neck, shoulders, hip, and knee. She came back to Wilmington in order to testify because she felt that if she could help prevent any future attacks, there would be one positive outcome from this horrific act of violence.

Related Article: Man wanted in connection to Wilmington murder arrested

Whiting was sentenced to approximately 13 to 16 years in jail.

The DA’s office reports that Whiting has prior convictions including, but not limited to, two counts of communicating threats, two simple assaults, indecent exposure, three assaults on a female, domestic violence protective order violation, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Whiting has a pending secret peeping case. The next court date on that is July 16, 2019.