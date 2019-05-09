Southport Historical Society to host ‘Spring Kitchen Tour’

SOUTHPORT, NC ( WWAY) — The Southport Historical Society along with the City of Southport will be hosting an event in June that combines sweet desserts, costumed interpreters and history.

Organizers got the idea for the Southport Kitchen Tour after reading the book “Hominy Muffins and Oyster Pie — The Lives and Recipes of the Ladies of Southport in 1907” by Southport resident Bob Surridge. The book features vintage dessert recipes and stories about women who lived in Southport during the early 20th century.

- Advertisement -

The SHS decided to put together a kitchen tour to showcase some of the town’s historic homes and the recipes in the book.

“We decided it would be a great tour to have the women be portrayed and also some of their recipes,” said Liz Fuller.

The tour will feature the kitchens in five homes near Keziah Park and the Robert Ruark Inn located in the downtown area.

“You’re going to get to see the kitchens and you’ll get to hear about these women’s lives and you’ll get to sample one of their favorite dessert recipes that was in the book,” Fuller said. “All of the desserts will be provided by three bakeries in town — Gabriella’s Bakery, Nancy Jo’s Homemade Bakery and Gourmet To Go.”

The Southport Kitchen Tour will be Saturday, June 14, from noon to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of tickets available. For details, go to the Southport Historical Society website or you can purchase in person at the visitor’s center in Southport.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Southport Historical Society.