BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man facing rape charges has been arrested.

Toriantte Leviticus Holmes, 20, was arrested yesterday on 2nd degree forcible rape and sexual battery charges.

Holmes was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder in 2017. He was also arrested in November 2016 on drug charges.

No word yet on where those previous cases stand.

Holmes is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.