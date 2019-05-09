Washington State transfer commits to UNCW men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW men’s basketball has lost three players to transfers this off season, but on Wednesday they added a transfer themselves.

Washington State guard Carter Skaggs announced via twitter on Wednesday that he will be transferring to UNCW for his final season of college eligibility. Skaggs has spent the past two seasons with the Cougars in Pullman. Last season the 6’5″ wing player averaged 6.0 points per game in 16.8 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Skaggs played with current UNCW point guard Kai Toews at Bridgton Academy in Maine while at the prep school.