Whiteville standout signs to play softball at USC-Upstate

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– Whiteville senior Kiara Wilson saw a dream become a reality on Wednesday afternoon as she signed her NLI to play softball at the University of South Carolina-Upstate.

Wilson helped lead the Wolfpack to the Three Rivers Conference title this season with a (17-5) record. Her stats speak for themselves with a .471 batting average and 25 stolen bases.

Whiteville will host the No. 10 seed East Duplin on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A State softball playoffs.