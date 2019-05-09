Wilmington man sentenced to 8 years in deadly home invasion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man who participated in a violent home invasion that left one man dead is going to prison.

Rashiem Mooring, 26, will serve up to eight years behind bars after pleading no contest to two counts of Attempted Armed Robbery, one count of First Degree Burglary, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon for his role in the crime. Attempted Murder charges and two assault charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Mooring and two other men forced their way into a home on Silver Lake Road in the early

morning hours of December 24, 2017, and opened fire on the homeowner and another woman.

The homeowner, who was also armed, fired several shots in return. Hakim Hanifah, who was with Mooring, was struck by one bullet and died just outside of the home. A pistol was found beside his body.

Investigators believe that Mooring either shot himself in the hand during the incident or was shot by the homeowner, as well. He managed to get away that night, but DNA evidence taken from blood left at the scene connected him to the crimes.

Detectives also used cell phone records and a surveillance video from a nearby store to help strengthen their case against Mooring and Hanifah.

A third suspect believed to have been involved in the home invasion was never charged.