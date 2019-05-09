Wilmington Police searching for driver who sideswiped car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Someone driving an older model white Buick Rendezvous is accused of sideswiping another driver and then leaving the scene.

Wilmington Police say it happened on May 1.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded to the 500 block of Greenfield Street around 2:00 p.m. where the victim told officers she was heading east when the suspect, traveling west, sideswiped her and kept driving.

A local delivery truck parked in the area captured video of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect initially passed the delivery truck, as shown on the dash-cam footage, and then six minutes later is seen on video passing by the truck again going in the opposite direction.

The crash happened just out of view of the camera after it passed by the second time.

If you have any information contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.