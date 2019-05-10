78-year-old woman graduates from Cape Fear Community College

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A tassel worth the hassle is how Cape Fear Community College graduates are describing the degrees they earned.

Grads cheered, clapped and hugged Friday afternoon celebrating their diplomas.

For some, this is only the beginning of their educational journey, but for others it’s the final stop.

78-year-old Louise Boney says she was not able to go to college when she was younger due to financial setbacks.

She has been teaching preschool for 27 years, and finally earned her diploma in early childhood education on Friday.

She says you’re never too old to follow your dreams.

“I did not get to go to college but I had always wanted to be a teacher,” Boney said. “My grandma was a teacher and I just thought the sun rose and set in her. She taught way past retirement. She had yearbooks dedicated to her and teacher of the year. I just thought she was the greatest and that’s what I wanted to do. That was my goal and I finally achieved it. My dream has come true.”

Boney says she’s always been a great teacher, but the courses she took at Cape Fear Community College will make her even better, and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.