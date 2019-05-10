99-year-old NC veteran finally walks in college graduation

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — It’s a moment that’s 70 years in the making.

On Friday, a 99-year-old woman will finally graduate from Winston-Salem State University.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Johnson, who’s a World War II veteran said she’s excited to finally get the opportunity. While Johnson got her degree back in 1949, she never got to walk across the stage because she already had a job as a teacher and couldn’t find a substitute to attend the ceremony.

So, at her 99th birthday party last week, she was surprised with a cap and gown and was told she was finally going to walk at graduation.

Johnson has had a life of service stating with the military back in 1943. She enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a member of the 6888th battalion. It was the only all-female African American Women’s Army Corps Battalion to serve overseas during WWII.

Related Article: North Carolina hiker rescued after nearly 24 hours on trail

Read more here.