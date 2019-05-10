Cape Fear Playoff Round-Up (May 10, 2019)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The night was full of no-hitters, walk-offs, and last minute goals as teams in and around the Cape Fear competed in the second round of the NCHSAA playoff. Below are the final scores from around the area on Friday night.

CLASS 1A-Baseball

#11 Hobbton-1 , #6 West Columbus-14

CLASS 2A-Baseball

#16 East Bladen-4 , #1 Midway-2

CLASS 3A-Baseball

#16 Gray’s Creek-0 , #1 New Hanover-10

CLASS 4A-Baseball

#13 Ashley-0 , #4 Holly Springs-11

#22 Fuquay-Varina-1 , #8 Laney-2

CLASS 2A-Girls Soccer

#12 Wheatmore-2 , #5 East Bladen-1

CLASS 3A-Girls Soccer

#9 Chapel Hill-4 , #8 New Hanover-0

CLASS 4A-Girls Soccer

#17 Cardinal Gibbons-0 , #1 Hoggard-2

#9 Wakefield-2 , #8 Laney-6

Coastal Christian-2 , Hickory Grove Christian-7

CLASS 1A-Softball

#9 Perquiman-6 , #8 Pender-3

#13 KIPP Pride-0 , #4 East Columbus-20

CLASS 2A-Softball

#10 East Duplin-0 , #7 Whiteville-7

#18 South Columbus-0 , #2 South Granville-3

CLASS 3A-Softball

#20 Western Alamance-5 , #4 Topsail-6

CLASS 4A-Softball

#13 Lumberton-3 , #4 Hoggard-4

#14 Laney-2 , #3 Holly Springs-3

Boys Lacrosse

#2 New Hanover-11 , #1 Topsail-12

Girls Lacrosse

#1 Cardinal Gibbons-19 , #1 Hoggard-9