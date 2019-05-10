House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases. Democrats controlling the chamber are trying to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico.

Friday’s measure passed by a 257-150 vote over the opposition of most Republicans, who said it should include the Trump administration’s $4.5 billion request for humanitarian aid and border enforcement. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to urge Republicans to vote against the bill.

House Republicans should not vote for the BAD DEMOCRAT Disaster Supplemental Bill which hurts our States, Farmers & Border Security. Up for vote tomorrow. We want to do much better than this. All sides keep working and send a good BILL for immediate signing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2019

- Advertisement -

The House had passed an earlier $14 billion version of the measure in January, but the legislation has been held up in the Senate amid a fight between Trump and Democrats over aid to Puerto Rico.