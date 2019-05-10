Hulu series ‘Reprisal’ looking for dancers in Wilmington

Looking for all genders, ethnicities and sizes, any age over 18, for paid choreographed and improv cabaret/gogo dancing roles. Preferred experience in styles such as burlesque, jazz, 60s gogo, or swing and must be comfortable wearing pasties and underwear. Dancers with tattoos will need to secure an artist release for all body art before being cast.

Rehearsals and shoot dates are TBD in Wilmington, NC for various dates from June through October on as-needed basis.

Auditions will be held Thursday 5/23/19 12:30 p.m. in Durham, NC and Saturday 5/25/19 1:30 p.m. in Wilmington, NC.

If interested in attending either audition, email DANY@DANYLOFGREN.COM by 5/22/19 with subject line: DURHAM REPRISAL or WILMINGTON REPRISAL

Emails should include the following in list form: Two photos (headshot and full body), full legal name, age, city/state, height/weight, complete clothing/shoe measurements, gender/preferred pronouns, phone number, and a description of all tattoos.