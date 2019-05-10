Museum, planetarium in need of summer volunteers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun and educational experience for the summer consider volunteering at the Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium.

Volunteers are needed at both facilities to help run the front desks, gift shops, greet visitors, and help monitor interactive exhibits.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers will assist with answering questions about the marine animals and exhibits. they will also function as a guide, with historical information. Volunteers may also take part in educational programs.

People interested in volunteer opportunities, call Harold Wainman at (910) 579-1016 or email him at vol.cord@museumplanetarium.org.