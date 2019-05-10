NC woman didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — A Greensboro woman is still coming to terms with the fact that she’s a mom because she didn’t expect to be.

April Green had no idea she was pregnant until she gave birth on April 29.

“I called my mother and told her and I was like, ‘Mama I just had a baby,” Green said.

She delivered her own baby of 37 weeks in her bathroom. When her water broke, she didn’t know what it was.

“I just had the urge to push. So I grabbed the side of my toilet, my bathroom tub and I just pushed.” She said. “And I put my hands down below. I just felt the head come out. She just came out the toilet and here she was.”

You might think, how could she not know?

Green says it’s normal for women in her family to miss cycles, so when she did she didn’t think anything of it.

