Need a summer internship? Natural Light is hiring

(CNN) — Are you looking for a summer internship that pays $40 an hour? Then you may be qualified to work at Natural Light.

The popular beer brewed by Anheuser-Busch, released a joke-filled recruitment video on Wednesday.

The internship runs from June 10 to August 2 for one lucky winner.

The clip shows Natty Light’s Brand Manager explaining what the brand is looking for in a summer intern.

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019

Specifically, he says their intern needs to be, “an ambitious, scrappy trailblazer.”

So what will this Natty Light intern do?

Well, the winner will serve as brand ambassador, attend events, and “fire viral content” for social media.

And because the post involves drinking plenty of beer, candidates must be at least 21-years-old.

Interested candidates can apply on Natty Light’s website before May 19.