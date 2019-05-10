Oak Island man wanted for crashing into same car multiple times

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for the man they say hit a parked car three times in downtown Wilmington before driving off.

Officers responded to 22 North Front Street around 11:30 p.m. on April 26 where the victim told officers she was sitting in her parked car attempting to leave when a Chevrolet Silverado backed into her.

Police say the truck then pulled forward and backed into the car again, and then once more. The victim reportedly blew her horn, then the suspect, David John Pollicino, got out of the vehicle and began to yell and curse at the victim. The victim told police when she did not know who the driver was and that when she told Pollicino she was calling the police, he got back into the truck and took off. The victim was able to get the registration plate as Pollicino was leaving.

Investigators say Pollicino was the driver of the truck, even though he was not the owner of it.

Pollicino is wanted for hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving without a license and failure to see before backing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.