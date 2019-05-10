Oceanic Restaurant ready to dive in on Mother’s Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Oceanic Restaurant in Wrightsville Beach took a beating from Hurricane Florence, causing them to have to close for seven months.

On April 22, they were able to reopen.

The restaurant is still undergoing its last few renovations, but say they have made a ton of progress and are ready for a busy season.

Marianne Stokes, the marketing manager for Signature Brands and LM Restaurants, says the staff is both prepared and excited to welcome guests this Mother’s Day.