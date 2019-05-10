PHONE SCAM: Officials warn of fake sheriff’s office call

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever gotten a call from someone pretending to be with your local sheriff’s office?

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says its happened several times this week and they’re trying to warn folks not to fall prey to this telephone scam.

Capt. James Rowell says the caller pretends to be with the sheriff’s office, tells the victim that they have failed to appear on a subpoena and that they should send money to have the missed appearance dismissed.

The sheriff’s office says no one in their office will ever call asking for any type of payment over the phone.

If you get one of these scam calls, hang up, and call your local sheriff’s office.