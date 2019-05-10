SC paramedic buys sunglasses en route to emergency call

UNION, SC (AP) — A South Carolina paramedic has been fined for stopping to purchase sunglasses while en route to an emergency call.

According to a health regulation enforcement report released Thursday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an investigation in December after learning about the November 2018 incident.

Investigators found that a Union County EMS crew acknowledged a call from a patient experiencing cold/flu symptoms. While en route, the crew went to a convenience store so that a paramedic could purchase sunglasses. Her EMT partner reported the incident to their county’s EMS management.

WIS-TV reports the department determined the paramedic committed misconduct for creating a delay in the patient’s treatment. The paramedic was fined $300, agreed to a six-month suspension of certification and has completed an EMT ethics and leadership course.