New hotel coming to Porters Neck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — By next summer a new hotel will be open in Porter’s Neck.

Construction is underway on a Holiday Inn Express on Porters Neck Road.

- Advertisement -

Once the concrete slab is poured, the hotel should be ready within 12 months, according to Barry Eagle with Crown Hotel and Travel Management.

The four-story hotel will have 103 rooms and a full brick facade.

Eagle said they chose this spot because its one of the last pockets of Wilmington that doesn’t have a hotel, and this will accommodate those in the northern part of New Hanover County and Hampstead.