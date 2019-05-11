Wrightsville Beach ‘Civilian Drone Academy’ explains the law of the air

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drones can be used for a number of applications like fire and ocean rescue.

But those are only a few of their functions, and not everyone knows exactly how to use them.

Saturday, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department stepped up to the plate with their “Civilian Drone Academy– ” teaching the public how to use drones for recreational purposes.

Sam Proffitt, a paramedic firefighter with Wrighstville Beach explained that knowing the laws of the land — or in this case, air — is vital for everyone’s safety.

“Having an understanding of rules and regulations to fly drones is very important,” Profitt said. “What we don’t want is people to go out and not really understand the rules and how to safely fly and it become an issue. It’s really getting an understanding out to the community for people who are looking to fly whether as a hobbyist — just for the fun of it — or maybe people are looking to use it as a way of employment perhaps shooting videos, weddings, inspections, things like that.”

Proffitt said this will not be the last Civilian Drone Academy class, and that if you ever have any questions about drones, feel free to contact Wrightsville Beach Fire Department at (910) 256-7920.