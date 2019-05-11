Hawk Yeah! 600+ graduates added to Seahawk alumni family

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — More than 600 scholars became Seahawk alumni on Saturday afternoon. UNCW spokeswoman said it was one of the most diverse group of graduates in years.

Students from the Watson College of Education, and students that studied Sciences and Humanities, Creative Arts, Social Sciences and Graduate Liberal studies in the College of Arts and Sciences crossed the stage with family and friends cheering ready to embark on new journeys either starting their career or continuing their education.

Zoe Greene received her bachelors in biology on Saturday. She says she’s thankful her family was there to support her like they’ve done every step of her education.

“It feels great,” Greene said. “Our community went through Florence so we really grew stronger and we’re close with everyone within the system. For UNC Charlotte, I feel like a lot of people today have that in their mind and they’re kind of doing it for them and for themselves.”

Congratulations Class of 2019! Good luck on your future endeavors.