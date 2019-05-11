It’s National Dog Mom’s Day

(CNN)–Sunday is mother’s day, a big day to celebrate moms and all they do for us, and appropriately, Saturday is devoted to moms of furry babies.

May 11 is national “dog mom’s day.” A Rover.com survey found three out of four female dog owners call themselves “dog moms” and 40 percent of them own clothing with the term “dog mom” on it.

- Advertisement -

So, it’s a thing.

You can celebrate “dog mom’s day” by giving your pooch extra cuddles, bake puppy treats, or even get a pedicure with your dog.

A happy dog makes for a happy dog mom.

Be sure to take a selfie with your puppy and post to social media with #dogmomsday.