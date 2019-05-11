Wilmington Fire Dept. celebrates 2018 Recruit Class Graduation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After months of extensive training, the Wilmington Fire Dept. is pleased to announce the graduation ceremony of the Recruit Academy Class of 2019.

Saturday afternoon, the graduates, friends and family gathered to celebrate almost 1,000 hours of training finally paying off. Cameron Miller, a probationary firefighter said the hard work was worth every minute.

“I have 12 new brothers that always have my back,” Miller said. “I have a whole new family within the Wilmington Fire Department. It’s crazy to believe that this day is here but it’s awesome to celebrate with brothers and sisters of the Wilmington Fire Department.”

Miller said that she is excited for the next steps, which are taking the skills she and her classmates learned to the streets.