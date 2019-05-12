Another delay has NC trying to lease passenger ferry

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will try leasing a boat to take passengers between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands because the ferry that was supposed to do the job has been delayed — again.

Spokesman Tim Hass of the state Ferry Division tells The News & Observer of Raleigh that the most recent delay is because inspectors found the aluminum welds in the hull were substandard. Work was halted and then resumed in March.

The $4 million boat originally was supposed to be completed in April 2018. It’s designed to seat 98 people inside and another 26 outside.

Hass says the state has found a similar catamaran-style ferry in New Jersey that’s available for the summer. The state needs to bring the boat to North Carolina and run the route to make sure it’s suitable.

