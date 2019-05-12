Celebration of life held for the late local drum major

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Saturday, friends and family took to Love Grove Park to memorialize Keonte “Duke” Gause’s death by celebrating his life with one of the things he loved– music. He was a Wilmington native and popular drum major.

Last week, he was found dead inside a car in Raleigh, after allegedly being shot by Samojeh Miley.

Transforming tragedy into a heartfelt goodbye, crowds gathered to cheer as drummers from Raleigh and Wilmington played in Gause’s honor.

The Community Boys and Girls Club’s drum and drill team also presented Gause’s mother, Ardelia Gause, with a framed proclamation honoring his contributions to the community.

Minister Ma’Biddy Newborn, Gause’s godmother, said he was loved.

“He was a gift to the world,” Newborn said. “As you can see, everybody loved Keonte. He could play the drums and he would love to praise God.”

People shared memories, hugs were given, and drums played on to celebrate Gause’s legacy.